This Day In Wrestling History – June 30th

1967 – Tony Parisi (leaving the company) gives up his half of the WWWF United States Tag Team Championship to Arnold Skaaland; Skaaland & Spiros Arion are recognized as champions from this date.

1989 – Jeff Jarrett & Matt Borne defeat The Stud Stable (Robert Fuller & Brian Lee), to win the WCWA World Tag Team Championship.

1995 – Los Headhunters (A & B) defeat Los Cowboys (Silver King & El Texano), to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

1995 – Raven & Stevie Richards defeat The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship (aired on TV July 4th).

1996 – Masanobu Fuchi defeats Yoshinari Ogawa, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.3 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.5 rating).

2002 – The WWE Hardcore Title’s 24/7 Rule sees the belt pass from Bradshaw to Raven, to Crash Holly, to Steven Richards, and back to Bradshaw.

2003 – On RAW, Gail Kim wins a Seven-Woman Battle Royal, to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

2005 – It is revealed that independent wrestler Matt Striker had run afoul of the New York State Board of Education, for falsely calling in sick from his teaching duties eleven times, to work wrestling dates in Japan with Pro Wrestling Zero1. He became noticed on the national scene after facing Kurt Angle in an invitational match, on the 2/24/2005 edition of WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia. WWE would sign him to a developmental contract in July 2005.

2008 – After Batista attacks World Heavyweight Champion Edge, CM Punk takes advantage by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract. After one GTS, Punk pins Edge, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

2009 – Sheamus, Yoshi Tatsu, Abraham Washington, and Tyler Reks debut on the main WWE roster, on this evening’s ECW on Sci-Fi.

2014 – On Monday Night RAW, AJ Lee defeats Paige, to win the WWE Divas Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: The new ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes (32 years old); ROH wrestler Will ‘Spartan’ Ferrara (26 years old); current AJPW World Tag Team Champion The Bodyguard (49 years old); former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox (31 years old); 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson from The Revival (33 years old); and WWE Hall of Famers Terry Funk (73 years old) & Mike Tyson (51 years old).

