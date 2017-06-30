The Rack Radio Show Podcast Five Year Celebration Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Impact Wrestling Day coming to Orlando

*Anthem Acquires GFW

*Complete Preview of Slammiversary

And More!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwndown which featured Womens Money in the Bank, Fashion Files & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Womens Championship, Hideo Gets Busted Open & More!

To celebrate Five Years of The Rack, we told some stories and answered your questions in Ask The Rack!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack062917.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)