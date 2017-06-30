The Rack Radio Show Podcast Five Year Celebration Show
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Impact Wrestling Day coming to Orlando
*Anthem Acquires GFW
*Complete Preview of Slammiversary
And More!
We gave you the Smackdown Throwndown which featured Womens Money in the Bank, Fashion Files & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Womens Championship, Hideo Gets Busted Open & More!
To celebrate Five Years of The Rack, we told some stories and answered your questions in Ask The Rack!
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack062917.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow