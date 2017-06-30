Spoiler: Winner of the WWE Independence Day Battle Royal

Next week’s episode of Smackdown Live is shaping up to be an exciting show, as it will feature the return of John Cena, along with the Independence Day Battle Royal.

The winner of the Independence Day Battle Royal will earn a shot at the United States Championship, and PWInsider is reporting that as of right now current plans call for AJ Styles to win the match.

AJ Styles is reportedly scheduled to challenge Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view on July 29.

AJ previously challenged Kevin Owens for the US Title at Backlash, but he failed to win the title after he was counted out when his foot got caught up in a cable at the announce table.

source: THE SpOTLight

