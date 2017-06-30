Spoiler: Winner of the WWE Independence Day Battle Royal

Jun 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Next week’s episode of Smackdown Live is shaping up to be an exciting show, as it will feature the return of John Cena, along with the Independence Day Battle Royal.

The winner of the Independence Day Battle Royal will earn a shot at the United States Championship, and PWInsider is reporting that as of right now current plans call for AJ Styles to win the match.

AJ Styles is reportedly scheduled to challenge Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view on July 29.

AJ previously challenged Kevin Owens for the US Title at Backlash, but he failed to win the title after he was counted out when his foot got caught up in a cable at the announce table.

source: THE SpOTLight

(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad