More names announced for the Mae Young Classic

Jun 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via WWE.com: Twenty-eight year-old Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo), nicknamed “The Pirate Princess” in her home country of Japan, where she is one of the most celebrated women’s wrestlers of the modern era, announced today that she has signed with NXT and will compete in this summer’s global women’s tournament.

WWE has also announced the following participants:

– Dakota Kai (Evie from Australia)

photo credit: Scott Finkelstein

– Piper Niven (Viper from Scotland)

and

– Bianca Belair


