Alberto El Patron plans to retire with Impact Wrestling

While speaking to The Mirror to promote Sunday’s Slammiversary event, Alberto El Patron told the publication that he was very happy with his stay in #TNA and revealed that he plans to retire with the promotion.

“It was time for Alberto to find a new place, a place to make him love and enjoy wrestling again and #IMPACT needed another big star, another big name, and now with the new people in charge, they were able to give me the right offer.

Source: THE SpoTLight

