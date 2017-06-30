Alberto El Patron plans to retire with Impact Wrestling

Jun 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking to The Mirror to promote Sunday’s Slammiversary event, Alberto El Patron told the publication that he was very happy with his stay in #TNA and revealed that he plans to retire with the promotion.

“It was time for Alberto to find a new place, a place to make him love and enjoy wrestling again and #IMPACT needed another big star, another big name, and now with the new people in charge, they were able to give me the right offer.

