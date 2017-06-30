6/30/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Tokyo, Japan

-Enzo Amore came to the ring and called out Big Cass. Big Cass apologized for attacking Enzo. They hugged and left the ring together. Cass then beat down Enzo on the entrance ramp.

1. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

2. Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

5. Chris Jericho defeated Hideo Itami

6. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

8. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

