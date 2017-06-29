WWE SmackDown Social Score, Summer Rae Photos from Hot 100 Party, John Cena

– Below is more behind-the-scenes video from FOX’s American Grit reality competition. Host & Executive Producer John Cena gives a tour of Camp Grit where the competitors stay.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind America’s Got Talent and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 81,000 interactions on Twitter with 21,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 68,000 interactions and 15,000 authors. SmackDown also had 82,000 Facebook interactions with 52,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 76,000 interactions and 49,000 authors.

– We noted before that Summer Rae made the Maxim Hot 100 list this year. She also appeared at the Hot 100 party at the Hollywood Palladium over the weekend. Below are a few photos:

Maxim Hot 100 Party ✨ pic.twitter.com/75xgu786u3 — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) June 28, 2017

