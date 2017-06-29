WWE Planning Movie on a Hall of Famer, Backstage Note on Tyson Kidd’s WWE Status

– As noted, Tyson Kidd was backstage at this week’s WWE SmackDown and will be back on Total Divas for the upcoming season. This was one of Kidd’s first events since suffering the neck injury in the summer of 2015 during a RAW dark match with Samoa Joe.

Kidd is now working for the company as a producer, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He will be producing for the blue brand, which also allows him to film Total Divas with Natalya.

– WWE officials have been planning a movie project on WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young, which is one of the reasons they are branding her so heavily as the pioneer of women in wrestling with the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament. The movie would then establish Mae as the Babe Ruth of women’s wrestling.

