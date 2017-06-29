WWE casting for new Bray Wyatt and John Cena projects

Jun 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE always has different projects in the works. If they’re not putting together a movie, they’re working on a promotional campaign or commercial of some kind.

First off and probably most intriguing, WWE is currently casting for a young Bray Wyatt. The Observer noted WWE had already hired a young boy for the part too which means this deal is probably close to actually being filmed.

2nd It is also reported WWE is working on a new commercial project called “Cena 2.0.” They are currently casting for people between the ages of ten to eighty-years-old who have a story about how John Cena has changed their life or the lives of people around them.

source: THE SpOTLight

