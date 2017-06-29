Update on the cast for the upcoming season of Total Divas

The latest issue of The Wrestling Observer reports even more cast changes have been made to the next season of Total Divas. It was previously reported Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were put on the show to replace Eva Marie & Renee Young But now that it is confirmed Paige will not be returning for the seventh season, WWE is replacing her with Money in the Bank winner Carmella on the popular reality show (Big Cass will also appear).

