Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Wrestling, Video Promo, Bobby Lashley Warns Alberto El Patron

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature the final hype for Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando. This is also the final episode filmed from Mumbai, India. Below is a video preview for tonight:

– Matches announced for tonight include Rockstar Spud vs. Swoggle in a Mumbai Street Fight, Low Ki and Trevor Lee vs. Matt Sydal and X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. The Mumbai Cats, mixed-tag action with Laurel, KM & GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Allie, Braxton Sutter and Knockouts Champion Rosemary plus a Slammiversary contract signing with Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Ethan Carter III, James Storm, GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley.

– Speaking of Lashley, he tweeted a message to Patron with this video ahead of their unification match on Sunday:

