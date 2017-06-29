The main event for SummerSlam and WrestleMania34 has been changed

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As seen on RAW last week, Roman Reigns challenged the winner of the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Universal Championship bout to a title match at WWE SummerSlam. Meltzer confirmed that the main event of SummerSlam was changed a few weeks ago to Reigns vs. Lesnar.

The original plan was for the SummerSlam main event was for Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Lesnar was then slated to lose the WWE Universal Championship to Reigns at WrestleMania next year.

With Reigns vs. Lesnar taking place at SummerSlam, it would appear that the WrestleMania main event has been changed as well, although WWE could do a third Reigns vs. Lesnar match at the show. Meltzer speculated that given John Cena declaring himself a “free agent,” WWE could go with Reigns vs. Cena as the main event of WrestleMania.

While the SummerSlam main event has changed, plans can always change again as Meltzer noted that “everyone realizes how strong Samoa Joe has gotten over in the Lesnar feud.”





(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)