Possible return feud for John Cena

Jun 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer speculated on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Radio that once Cena returns to television, he will enter into a feud with the returning Rusev.

Meltzer attributes this speculation to the company not having anyone available for either individual to work with. This feud would eventually leave to a blow off match at either WWE #Battleground or SummerSlam. Meltzer didn’t specify which event.

