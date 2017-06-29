Possible return feud for John Cena

Dave Meltzer speculated on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Radio that once Cena returns to television, he will enter into a feud with the returning Rusev.

Meltzer attributes this speculation to the company not having anyone available for either individual to work with. This feud would eventually leave to a blow off match at either WWE #Battleground or SummerSlam. Meltzer didn’t specify which event.

