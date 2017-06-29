Penta El Zero M robbed at gunpoint in Mexico

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Penta El Zero M was robbed at gunpoint early this morning by three men on motorcycles who pulled up on him while he was taking an Uber to the airport.

Sources close to Penta, fka Pentagon Jr., say he was on his way to the airport to travel to Seattle for a DEFY Wrestling event when three masked men on motorcycles suddenly surrounded the vehicle.

The men each pulled out guns and approached the vehicle … then took his wallet, keys, cellphone and backpack — containing his mask, gear and necessary paperwork needed to travel.

We’re told Penta pleaded with the thieves to let him keep the bag, but they ignored his request.

Pentagon was not harmed or injured, so he attempted to travel without his passport afterward, but he was refused by Mexican officials.

Due to this fact, Penta El Zero M will not be wrestling for #DEFY tonight. Once his paperwork issue has been resolved, he’ll be able to resume traveling to the United States for work.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)