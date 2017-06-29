Original LaVar Ball Raw plans scrapped after racial slur incident

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was for all three members of the Ball family to sit at ringside for the 6 man tag team match which took place after The Miz TV segment, however after the “train wreck” of a segment, the decision was made to whisk The Ball family to the back, and Dean Ambrose was sent out early to try and steer the segment back on track

It’s being said Vince McMahon was reportedly “baffled” following the incident, and WWE Producer Kevin Dunn was described as “absolutely losing his mind” backstage following the racial slur being used.

