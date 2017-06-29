Original LaVar Ball Raw plans scrapped after racial slur incident

Jun 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was for all three members of the Ball family to sit at ringside for the 6 man tag team match which took place after The Miz TV segment, however after the “train wreck” of a segment, the decision was made to whisk The Ball family to the back, and Dean Ambrose was sent out early to try and steer the segment back on track

It’s being said Vince McMahon was reportedly “baffled” following the incident, and WWE Producer Kevin Dunn was described as “absolutely losing his mind” backstage following the racial slur being used.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad