Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji movie trailer unveiled

Jun 29, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

The trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has been released online.

The movie is about four teenagers who find a vintage video game version of Jumanji while cleaning the school’s basement and when they start playing, they get sucked into its jungle setting. The four teenagers then morph into the four leading stars – Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

Jumanji is directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. It is scheduled to be released by Columbia Pictures on December 22, 2017.

You an watch the trailer below.

