Concern about Lucha Underground’s future

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, talent in Lucha Underground are said to be really concerned about the promotions’s future. It has been almost a full year since episodes were produced and nobody has heard anything about future seasons.

While there is still talk about another season being filmed at the end of the year, there are performers that are unhappy because they have been left in the dark about the show’s status.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)