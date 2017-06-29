Brock Lesnar filling in for Cena on upcoming Smackdown live event

Brock Lesnar has been added to two upcoming Smackdown live events. Lesnar will be filling in for John Cena for the upcoming WWE Smackdown live event in Tampa on August 12th.

Lesnar was also added to the “Farewell to the Joe” SmackDown live event at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on July 29th.

The official website for the arena is advertising Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)