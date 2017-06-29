Bischoff: “I’m really tired of talking about Vince Russo”

Eric Bischoff via Bischoff on Wrestling:

“I’m really tired of talking about Vince Russo. At first it was kind of fun just to bang him around because it’s so easy to get him to react that it was mildly entertaining. The entertainment value of the topic of Vince Russo has quickly evaporated for me because he’s slipped into the bizzar-o category now. He’s delusional. I think he’s pathological. I think reacting the way he did is just, I don’t even know, I don’t even know how to comment on it anymore. It’s so bizarre. It really is.”

