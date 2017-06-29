Becky Lynch gives her thoughts on the brand split

“I love it. It’s brilliant. I think that Smackdown Live has thrived. I think before it was just a two hour repeat of what happened on RAW. You’d see the same people doing the same thing to evolve the story a little bit. Now we have an entirely different following and I maybe bias, but I think Smackdown Live is a better show. Maybe it’s the two-hour time slot, or the great writing and engaging stories. I can’t speak on RAW, because I can’t watch it because we’re doing shows like the one on that Monday in Amarillo.”

source: amarillo.com

