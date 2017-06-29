6/29/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Petersburg, Florida – Evie and Gunner Debut

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in St. Petersburg, Florida:

1. No Way Jose defeated Chad Lail (Gunner)

2. Liv Morgan defeated Vanessa Borne

3. Heavy Machinery defeated The Ealy Brothers

4. Roderick Strong and Fabian Aichner defeated Kona Reeves and Cezar Bononi

5. Adrian Jaoude defeated Marcel Barthel

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Ruby Riot, Lacey Evans, and Dakota Kai (Evie) defeated Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Taynara Conti

7. Drew McIntyre defeated Steve Cutler

