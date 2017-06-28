What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Lana Reacts to SmackDown Loss (Video), Road Dogg Gives Props

Jun 28, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, Lana lost a quick rematch to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes approaches Lana for post-match comments but Lana is too emotional to speak.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in San Diego saw Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

– WWE SmackDown Producer Brian “Road Dogg” James tweeted the following to the blue brand women’s division after last night’s show, which saw Naomi retain over Lana and Carmella win the second-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match in the main event.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad