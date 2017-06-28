What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Lana Reacts to SmackDown Loss (Video), Road Dogg Gives Props

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, Lana lost a quick rematch to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes approaches Lana for post-match comments but Lana is too emotional to speak.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in San Diego saw Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

– WWE SmackDown Producer Brian “Road Dogg” James tweeted the following to the blue brand women’s division after last night’s show, which saw Naomi retain over Lana and Carmella win the second-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match in the main event.

Couldn't be more proud of the entire #SDLive roster but tonight was all about the women! Great job tonight ladies! The bar has risen! #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2017

