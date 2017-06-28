Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Scott Steiner conducted a conference call to plug the upcoming Slammiversary PPV.

Topics discussed:

– longevity in the wrestling business

– Another title run in TNA, and his status with the company

– Dixie Carter (“she’s a joke”>

– His legal issues with TNA

– The TNA hall of fame

– Favorite memories, including his run with the main event mafia

– The atmosphere change in the company

– Thoughts on the business today (shoots on Hunter and Stephanie)

– Why he won’t be going into the WWE hall of fame (“its a joke”)

– Hulk Hogan trying to get him a arrested (“He’s a piece of garbage)

– Why he doesn’t watch wrestling today

– Thoughts on the Russo/Cornette saga

– The University of Michigan

– Political correctness

– His legacy

– Slammiversary

– MMA

– How many freaks has he been with?

– and more





