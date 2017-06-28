Rollins asked about a possible The Shield vs. The Club showdown

Seth Rollins Talks About The Shield Reuniting To Face The Club

While Speaking to The Sun, Seth Rollins said: “I’m sure it could happen at some point, you never know.”

“We’re all on our own page and have one goal in mind like we did before. We’ve all got our individual goals now.” It would take something very special to get all three of us back together with a singular goal.

“That was the focus before, and the reason we came together, to begin with, we had a singular goal to make waves.

“Now we’re on our own, with our own individual goals, so who knows, never say never, but the good thing is I see all of us being around for a long time.

“There will always be the possibility of us coming back together and slapping on a tac vest.”

All six men are currently on Monday Night #RAW, Roman Reigns is focused on his feud with Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are currently embroiled in a rivalry and The Miz and Dean Ambrose have been part of a lengthy back and forth over the past few months.

Finn Balor is seemingly in a rivalry with Elias Samson while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are seemingly being used as talent enhancers on Raw right now. Despite this, Rollins talked about the possibility of all six men being part of an interesting feud.

“I think that would be a fantasy warfare. Those are all good gentlemen, hardworking guys.

“We’d have a blast in the ring, we could make some magic if it ever came down to it.”

Jromer0

