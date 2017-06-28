Plans for Bayley Storyline Nixed?

CagesideSeats is reporting that, going forward, Bayley will have a less and less prominent role on RAW. Last week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, said that he heard, from reliable #WWE sources, that the company had plans to put the former Woman’s Champion in an angle, that would end with her “finally kissing a boy” at #SummerSlam.

The seeds were planted a few weeks ago, when Corey Graves interviewed her and received a requested awkward hug. Plans called for Graves to be the one that she got to lock lips with. Now, it seems like those plans have either been scrapped or put on hold for the meantime, as Bayley lost in a 3 minute squash match to Nia Jax, during the Number 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match on Monday’s Raw and was written out of the title picture completely.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)