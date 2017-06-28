Paul Heyman on CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb, Johnny Gargano’s Return, Fans on John Cena, Ambulance Match

– Below is a new promo for the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion would they like to see John Cena challenge when he returns as a free agent on July 4th – WWE Champion Jinder Mahal or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 59% voted for The Modern Day Maharaja while the rest went with The Beast.

– Johnny Gargano will debut a new theme song when he makes return to WWE NXT TV. Gargano taped an in-ring segment at Friday’s Full Sail University tapings, which should air on this week’s episode or the July 5th episode. The theme has new lyrics and was described as a fun remix of the DIY theme. Gargano has been off TV since being attacked by former partner Tommaso Ciampa at NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th.

– Tuesday marked 6 years since CM Punk’s big “pipe bomb” promo on WWE RAW in Las Vegas. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the promo:

Once upon a time, my name was not allowed to be uttered w/in @WWE. 6 yrs ago to the day, @CMPunk changed all that. pic.twitter.com/lp2ElJSwNW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 27, 2017

