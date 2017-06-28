Mauro Ranallo Hypes WWE NXT, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Update, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in San Diego:

– We noted before that WWE recently filmed new material for future episodes of the Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody series. PWInsider reports that footage was filmed to introduce new characters played by The New Day, Seth Rollins, Rhyno and others. There’s also been talk of releasing more SRW merchandise.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT will see Mauro Ranallo’s yellow brand debut plus a Last Woman Standing main event between Nikki Cross and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. Mauro made the following tweets on the match:

