John Cena “Grit” Video, Kevin Owens on His New Shirt, Update on RAW LA Visitors

Jun 28, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new behind-the-scenes “Finding Your Grit” clip with John Cena from FOX reality competition American Grit. Cena, who is the show Host & Executive Producer, talks about helping competitors find their grit.

– Former CZW star Matt “Nick Mondo” Burns, FOX Los Angeles anchor Liz Habib and FOX Sports Senior VP of Production & Talent Development Jacob Ullman were in attendance for Monday’s RAW from the Staples Center, according to PWInsider. We noted before that Torrie Wilson, Sharmell, Eve Torres Gracie, Lilian Garcia and Candice Michelle were also backstage.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has released new Americana t-shirts for various Superstars. You can visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his Face of America shirt:

