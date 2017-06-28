Former WWE writer says McMahon Changed his mind on Corbin

Jun 28, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck, wrote an article yesterday, detailing his relationship with Vince McMahon. Eck said that Vince “constantly changed his mind” about wrestler call ups, match decisions, heel turns and title changes, even as close as 3 minutes before wrestlers were to have their match.

Eck also noted that McMahon might have already changed his mind about Baron Corbin winning Money in the Bank and his upcoming feud with Nakamura, could be over the briefcase.

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad