Former WWE developmental talent to undergo brain surgery

Matthew Cappotelli was a under WWE contract and wrestled for Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE’s developmental territory in 2008. He ended his career due to a malignant brain tumor, which has been fully removed.

Waiting to be taken for my MRI and get prepared for my second brain surgery tomorrow. Just found out that the tumor that I had removed 10 years ago has come back much more aggressively and needs to be dealt with. It’s a very large tumor and there is a portion that is inoperable. The portion that they are hoping to remove will be sent for pathology, which will determine what exactly we are dealing with and provide insight on future treatment plans and the next steps for the inoperable portion in my brain stem. #John9:1-3

Norton Brownsboro Hospital.







