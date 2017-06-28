Battle Royal on Next Week’s SmackDown, New Promo for John Cena’s Return, Zack Ryder Reacts

– Below is a new promo for free agent John Cena’s return to TV on next week’s SmackDown from Phoenix:

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced an Independence Day Battle Royal for next Tuesday’s July 4th edition of SmackDown. The winner will go on to face WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view. We will keep you updated on battle royal participants but it looks like AJ Styles is in.

– As noted, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for Battleground after The Hype Bros failed to become new #1 contenders on tonight’s SmackDown. Zack Ryder tweeted the following on the loss:

We didn't get the job done…no excuses…I didn't come back for nights like tonight. #SDLive — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 28, 2017

