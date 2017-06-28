6/28/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results from Singapore – Chris Jericho Returns, Hideo Itami and Asuka in Action

Jun 28, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Singapore:

1. Hideo Itami defeated Chris Jericho

2. Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

-Enzo Amore called out Big Cass. Big Cass apologized for attacking Enzo. They left together. Cass attacked Enzo on the stage.

4. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Emma, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax

6. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad