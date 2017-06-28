6/28/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results from Singapore – Chris Jericho Returns, Hideo Itami and Asuka in Action

Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Singapore:

1. Hideo Itami defeated Chris Jericho

2. Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

-Enzo Amore called out Big Cass. Big Cass apologized for attacking Enzo. They left together. Cass attacked Enzo on the stage.

4. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Emma, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax

6. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

7. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

