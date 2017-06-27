WWE touring Australia and New Zealand in September

Jun 27, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE will be touring New Zealand and Australia in September with four shows and the Raw brand is scheduled to make this tour.

On Wednesday, September 13, WWE runs through Christchurch, New Zealand for the first time in nine years for a show held at the Horncastle Arena. The tour then moves to Australia with the first show on September 14 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, a second show on September 15 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, and the last one on September 16 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane.

Tickets are available at ticketek.com.au and ticketmaster.co.nz.

