WWE RAW Viewership Back Under 3 Million with Brock Lesnar, Women’s Gauntlet Main Event & More

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring Sasha Banks winning a Women’s Gauntlet Match in the main event, drew 2.976 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.102 million viewers. The show also featured WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, basketball dad LaVar Ball and his sons on MizTV, fallout from Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore and more.

Last week’s RAW broke a 7-week streak of viewership below 3 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.887 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.092 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.951 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, and #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

June 5th Episode: 2.994 million viewers

June 12th Episode: 2.542 million viewers

June 19th Episode: 3.102 million viewers

June 26th Episode: 2.976 million viewers

July 3rd Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)