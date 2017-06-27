Stephanie McMahon on Adweek’s most powerful women in sports list

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was recognized by Adweek as one of the 35 most powerful women in sports.

She joined the list along with the likes of Lisa Borders, WNBA President, Karen Brodkin, EVP of Content Strategy and Partnerships at WME IMG, Kenyatta Bynoe, VP of Global Brand Marketing and Partnerships at Spalding, Nancy Dubuc, President and CEO of A+E Networks, Virginia Halas McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears and others.

The piece written along with her entry reads, “‘Divas’ are dead, and ‘superstars’ are born, thanks to McMahon, who retired the old-school name for WWE’s women grapplers and replaced it with the same title superstars given to the sport’s male competitors. McMahon, daughter of CEO Vince McMahon, has spent two decades in nearly every facet of the WWE, both on-air and in its business operations, helping make WrestleMania 33 a $14.5 million-grossing, attendance-breaking event at the Orlando Citrus Bowl this spring (besting a 2015 concert by the Rolling Stones).”

Stephanie also appeared on the 2016 list, the first one published by Adweek. You can read the full list at Adweek.com.

