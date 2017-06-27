Stephanie McMahon Makes Powerful Women List, Arn Anderson Hosting Seminar, WWE Top 10

– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video with Superstars beating up the parents of their rivals:

– WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be hosting a special training seminar on Friday, July 21st in Cleveland, Ohio for the AIW promotion. The $100 seminar is limited to 25 participants. E-mail aiw@aiwrestling.com for more information.

– WWE announced the following:

Stephanie McMahon featured in Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports list Adweek recognized WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon as one of the 35 most powerful women in sports in its second-annual list for WWE’s focus on female competitors. “ ‘Divas’ are dead, and ‘superstars’ are born, thanks to McMahon, who retired the old-school name for WWE’s women grapplers and replaced it with the same title ‘superstars’ given to the sport’s male competitors,” Adweek contributor T.L.Stanley wrote. Stephanie, who also appeared on the 2016 list, is featured alongside such sports luminaries as Lisa Borders, president of the WNBA, Dawn Hudson, chief marketing officer of the NFL, and Kim Ng, SVP of baseball operations for MLB. To see the full list, visit Adweek.com. The latest issue of Adweek is available now.

