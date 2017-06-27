Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Akira Tozawa’s Look

Jun 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins will happen at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. In the video below, Rollins talks to Mike Rome after his win over Curt Hawkins. Rollins says he didn’t understand half of what Wyatt said after the match but he does accept Wyatt’s challenge for Great Balls of Fire. Rollins says if Wyatt wants some, count him in.

– WWE NXT Superstar Abbey Laith turns 26 years old today.

– As noted, Akira Tozawa has officially signed with Titus Worldwide, joining Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews in the stable. Titus has signed Tozawa to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at Great Balls of Fire. Tozawa debuted his new look on last night’s RAW and many are comparing it to the look of a Yakuza enforcer. You can see the new look in the photo below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad