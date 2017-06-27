RAW Superstar In Upcoming WWE Studios Movie, R-Truth vs. Goldust Update (Video)

Jun 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Former Golden Truth partners Goldust and R-Truth were set to finally have a match on this week’s WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles but Goldust attacked Truth before the bell and beat him up. As seen in the video below, Goldust wore his retro suit and had his own cameraman.

– Actor Josh Duhamel of Transformers did commentary on last night’s RAW from LA as The Hardys and Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, as seen below. Duhamel announced that his directorial debut will come with a movie called The Buddy Games, which hits theaters in 2018. WWE Studios will be releasing the movie and Sheamus has a role. The movie starts filming this August.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad