Photos of Former WWE Divas Backstage at RAW, Sheamus and Actor Talk Upcoming Movie (Video)

– As noted, actor Josh Duhamel did commentary at last night’s RAW in Los Angeles and revealed that Sheamus will be starring with him in The Buddy Games, which begins filming August 10th and releases in 2018. Below is backstage video of Sheamus and Duhamel talking about the “wild & raunchy” movie:

– Former WWE Divas Torrie Wilson, Sharmell, Christy Hemme, Candice Michelle and Lilian Garcia were all backstage for last night’s RAW from the Staples Center. Below are photos:

When your squad is on point #CaliforniaLove # A post shared by Sharmell Huffman (@realsharmell) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

