Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, The Ball Family Backstage Video, No Mercy Details
– Below is video of LaVar, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball backstage at last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Lonzo says he would be open to appearing for WWE again.
– The 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale July 13th via AXS.com.
– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Mauro Ranallo making his WWE NXT debut this Wednesday night:
Congratulations @mauroranallo (and congrats to @WWENXT for getting him)! https://t.co/itVQdKWs2L
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 27, 2017
