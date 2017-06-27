Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, The Ball Family Backstage Video, No Mercy Details

– Below is video of LaVar, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball backstage at last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Lonzo says he would be open to appearing for WWE again.

– The 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale July 13th via AXS.com.

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Mauro Ranallo making his WWE NXT debut this Wednesday night:

