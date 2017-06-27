Mauro Ranallo – HHH Video from Tapings, CWC Competitor Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos), Cesaro

– As seen below, Goldust makes a special appearance as RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay continues for Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– After signing with WWE earlier this month, Italian wrestler Fabian Aichner worked Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida. He lost to Adrian Jaoude in what was Fabian’s first WWE match since the Cruiserweight Classic earlier this year. Aichner lost to Jack Gallagher in the first round of the CWC. WWE billed Aicher as the most intense CWC competitor at the time. Below are a few photos from Thursday’s match.

– As noted, Mauro Ranallo made his NXT debut at last Friday’s tapings from Full Sail University. His debut will air on this week’s WWE Network episode. The tapings kicked off with Mike Rome introducing Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. Triple H then came out and said he jumped on a flight to be here with the NXT Universe because there’s no place he’d rather be than home. Triple H then introduced Mauro, saying now there’s someone else that’s going to be calling NXT home. He introduced Mauro as the one and only “Bipolar Rock-n-Roller” Mauro Ranallo. Mauro then came out to a huge pop.

Below is a photo of Mauro and Triple H with post-show comments from Mauro, plus fan video from the segment.

A HUGE thank you to @TripleH & the @WWENXT audience for their support tonight. SO HAPPY TO BE BACK! 👊🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 24, 2017

