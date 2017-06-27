LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 6/27

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown coverage from San Diego with a women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Hype Bros, Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)