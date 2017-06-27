LaVar Ball and Sons Appear on RAW (Video), WWE NXT Promo, Update on The Titus Brand

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT, featuring Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Last Woman Standing match:

– The Titus Brand stable is now being called Titus Worldwide as Akira Tozawa has officially joined Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. As noted, Titus has signed Tozawa to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

– Outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball appeared on this week’s RAW with son Lonzo Ball of the LA Lakers and 15 year old LaMelo Ball for a MizTV segment with Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. That segment was briefly interrupted by Dean Ambrose, which led to Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeating Ambrose, Rhyno and Heath Slater. Below are videos and photos of The Ball Family on RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)