LaMelo Ball Drops the N-Word Twice While Live on RAW: WWE Issues Statement

The Ball Family appeared on Monday Night RAW this week and it was interesting to say the least. LaVar, Lonzo, and LaMelo were special guests on Miz TV. Some fans loved the segment, others thought that it was the worst that they have ever seen.

You might have missed LaMelo drop the N-word a couple of times, as Dean Ambrose was coming to the ring. If you are unfamiliar with LaMelo, he is the youngest in the Ball family, at only 15 years of age.

He blurted out “Beat that N**** A*s” twice at Ambrose while laughing.

Here is the video (warning it contains profane language):

You hear what his son just said on live television? pic.twitter.com/GluocchAXh — Tatum (@GamePhreak845) June 27, 2017

We can’t imagine that Vince McMahon was too happy about that when LaMelo came backstage. For the non-wrestling fans, WWE is ‘PG’ programming.

WWE has since responded to what happened with the following statement: “The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted, nor reflects WWE’s values.”

