John Cena Career Milestone, Seth Rollins WWE 2K18 Trailer Behind-The-Scenes, Brock Lesnar

– Below is behind-the-scenes video of Seth Rollins’ WWE 2K18 cover reveal trailer:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which submission would they least want to get caught in – Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s Kimura Lock. As of this writing, 51% voted for Lesnar’s hold. Joe and Lesnar will do battle with the title on the line at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

– Today marks 15 years since John Cena made his WWE debut on SmackDown. WWE posted this video from the match against current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)