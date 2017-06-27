Hoosier Pro Wrestling returns to Columbus, IN on July 1 for 16th annual “Fill The Shelves” canned food collection event
Hoosier Pro Wrestling and Aaron’s Sales and Service present
the 16th Annual “FILL THE SHELVES” canned food drive show to
help local food banks!
The show will feature 7 big matches, including 4 Hoosier Pro
Wrestling title matches, including: TJ Kemp vs. Shawn Kemp
Admission is free with 6 cans of food per person. Bring your
own lawn chair. No outside food or coolers allowed.
Concessions and wrestling merchandise are available.
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)