Hoosier Pro Wrestling returns to Columbus, IN on July 1 for 16th annual “Fill The Shelves” canned food collection event

Jun 27, 2017 - by Bob Magee

Hoosier Pro Wrestling and Aaron’s Sales and Service present
the 16th Annual “FILL THE SHELVES” canned food drive show to
help local food banks!

The show will feature 7 big matches, including 4 Hoosier Pro
Wrestling title matches, including: TJ Kemp vs. Shawn Kemp

Admission is free with 6 cans of food per person. Bring your
own lawn chair. No outside food or coolers allowed.

Concessions and wrestling merchandise are available.

