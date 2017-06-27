Hoosier Pro Wrestling returns to Columbus, IN on July 1 for 16th annual “Fill The Shelves” canned food collection event

Hoosier Pro Wrestling and Aaron’s Sales and Service present

the 16th Annual “FILL THE SHELVES” canned food drive show to

help local food banks!

The show will feature 7 big matches, including 4 Hoosier Pro

Wrestling title matches, including: TJ Kemp vs. Shawn Kemp

Admission is free with 6 cans of food per person. Bring your

own lawn chair. No outside food or coolers allowed.

Concessions and wrestling merchandise are available.

