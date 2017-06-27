Hideo Itami Busted Open (Photos), WWE NXT Announce Team, WWE Superstar High School Photos

– WWE posted this video looking at rare high school photos of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena and others:

– For those who missed it, the new NXT announce team that debuted at Friday’s tapings is Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness.

– Hideo Itami was busted open at Friday’s tapings after taking an uppercut from Oney Lorcan. That match should air on June 28th or July 5th. The match was thrown out and the ring mat had to be changed due to the amount of blood but the match was finished later. Below is a photo of Itami in the ring and post-show comments from him.

Ref waved it off pic.twitter.com/TjZWgqUet2 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017

