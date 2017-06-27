German Wrestler Makes WWE NXT Live Event Debut (Photos), Tough Drill at WWE Tryouts (Video)

– Below is a look at WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom leading the tryout drill that turns prospects into putty – the “Baldo bag” drill.

– German wrestler Axel Dieter Jr. of PROGRESS and WXW fame made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at this past Thursday’s live event in Cocoa, Florida. Using his real name, Marcel Barthel, he lost to Roderick Strong. Below are photos from the match:

