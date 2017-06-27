German Wrestler Makes WWE NXT Live Event Debut (Photos), Tough Drill at WWE Tryouts (Video)

Jun 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a look at WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom leading the tryout drill that turns prospects into putty – the “Baldo bag” drill.

– German wrestler Axel Dieter Jr. of PROGRESS and WXW fame made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at this past Thursday’s live event in Cocoa, Florida. Using his real name, Marcel Barthel, he lost to Roderick Strong. Below are photos from the match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad