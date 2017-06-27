First Matches Announced for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match is now official for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view next month.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted Orton his rematch on tonight’s SmackDown but allowed Jinder to pick the stipulation. He chose Punjabi Prison and called The Great Khali his personal hero.

SmackDown also saw The Hype Bros fail to become new #1 contenders after losing a non-title match to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day then confronted the champions and announced their rematch for Battleground.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)