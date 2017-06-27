Eric Bischoff praises the Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar rivalry

Jun 27, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I love that match-up. I can’t say enough about Samoa Joe and I think just chemistry-wise and intensity-wise, that’s a very natural match-up. So was Bill Goldberg, by the way, but Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had history attached to it. They did a great job with that history. They had a great angle in WWE but Joe is fresh. This has never happened before and Joe is a guy who can go toe-to-toe with Lesnar with character, intensity and the ability to make me believe it in the ring. When they are standing there eye-to-eye and chest-to-chest I believe it. I think it’s great.”

source: Bischoff on Wrestling

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad