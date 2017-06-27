Eric Bischoff praises the Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar rivalry
“I love that match-up. I can’t say enough about Samoa Joe and I think just chemistry-wise and intensity-wise, that’s a very natural match-up. So was Bill Goldberg, by the way, but Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had history attached to it. They did a great job with that history. They had a great angle in WWE but Joe is fresh. This has never happened before and Joe is a guy who can go toe-to-toe with Lesnar with character, intensity and the ability to make me believe it in the ring. When they are standing there eye-to-eye and chest-to-chest I believe it. I think it’s great.”
source: Bischoff on Wrestling
